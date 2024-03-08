Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 46

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 46 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: (Set clocks ahead 1 hour.) Cloudy & windy with rain (.80″) late. Low 37 Winds: ESE 10-20+ mph

Sunday: Morning rain (.25″) with some afternoon sunshine. High 49 (feel like 42) Winds: Shifting to NW at 10 to 20+ mph Sunday night: Breezy with some light snow late (less than 1″) Low 32 (feel like 18) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy & very windy with flurries in the morning. High 43 (feel like 32) Winds: NW 20-30+ mph

Monday Night: Partly cloudy & windy. Low 32 (feel like 18) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph

Tuesday: Breezy with lots of sun. High 50 (feel like 42) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear & breezy. Low 30 (feel like 20) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Milder with a mix of sun & clouds. High 57 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable