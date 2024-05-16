“Crafting a Conservative Foreign Policy Consensus” comes to SNHU next week

Manchester, NH – Amid a setting of wars and shifting loyalties, the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire (WACNH) will look at the future of crafting a new conservative consensus on foreign affairs. The annual Global Forum of the WACNH will be May 24th at 6:00 pm, at SNHU, reservations required.

Set against the backdrop of a divided Republican Party’s approaches to navigate international relations, Dan Negrea, Senior Director of the Freedom and Prosperity Center at the Atlantic Council, will lead a discussion, centered around his latest book, “We Win, They Lose: Republican Foreign Policy and National Security.” Co-authored with Matthew Koenig, the book reconciles the divergent approaches to foreign policy within today’s main GOP circles, namely Reaganism and Trumpism.

“In We Win, They Lose: Foreign Policy and the New Cold War, Matthew Kroenig and Dan Negrea take on one of the most significant questions of our times, particularly in light of 2024 elections and the ongoing war in Ukraine: what is the future of Republican foreign policy?” wrote Frederick Kempe, President and CEO of the Atlantic Council. “They provide a must-read for anyone wanting a comprehensive understanding of the past, present, and future of GOP foreign policy—and how it all hangs together.”

Join the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire May 24th at 6:00 pm, either in-person or online, for this vital global conversation rooted in New Hampshire. For more information about this program and to register for this event, please visit wacnh.org/event-5715308

