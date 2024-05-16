Currier welcomes next Director and CEO, Dr. Jordana Pomeroy

MANCHESTER, NH – Dr. Jordana Pomeroy has accepted the role of Director and CEO of the Currier Museum of Art, effective September 1.

An accomplished museum director, curator, educator, and writer, Pomeroy brings more than 30 years of museum experience to the Currier. As a museum leader and an arts advocate, Pomeroy has been committed to making art museums exciting destinations, with accessible art and education programs.

Pomeroy’s impressive resume includes numerous leadership roles, including her most recent position as the Director of the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at Florida International University in Miami. Under her direction, the Frost has become a prominent institution serving diverse audiences in South Florida, with a popular exhibition program, educational initiatives, and support of the local year-round arts community. She has prioritized engagement across the city, including with hospitals and schools, establishing the museum’s role in building inclusive communities. She has been a voice in civic leadership, engaging with the Department of Cultural Affairs and public schools in Miami-Dade County, as well as partnering with South Florida’s arts and cultural institutions.

As the Chief Curator at the National Museum of Women in the Arts for many years, Pomeroy focused on gender equity in arts and museums, bringing to light the stories of women artists throughout the centuries. Many of her exhibitions and publications received critical acclaim for their groundbreaking approaches to scholarship and exhibition themes.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Pomeroy to the Currier Museum of Art,” said Steve Duprey, President of the Board of Trustees. “Her extensive experience and visionary leadership make her the perfect choice to guide the museum into its next century. We are confident that under her direction, the Currier will continue to thrive and serve as a cultural cornerstone for our community and state.”

Pomeroy holds a BA in Art History from Bryn Mawr College and a PhD in Art History from Columbia University. She has served as a mentor and educator at Georgetown University, Louisiana State University, and Florida International University. Additionally, she was a member of the inaugural class of the Center for Curatorial Leadership and completed the Getty Leadership Institute Program.

“It is my great honor to lead the Currier Museum of Art as its next Director and CEO,” said Pomeroy. “As this great New England institution approaches its centennial, it continues to serve as an anchor for a changing Manchester, a city bursting with innovation and entrepreneurship; and a region seeking culture at the highest level. I am looking forward to working with the staff and trustees to deepen the connections of the museum to the city and New Hampshire at large, and to ensure that the Currier continues to be a welcoming space for all visitors.”

Pomeroy’s appointment is the culmination of our national search for an experienced, visionary, and collaborative new leader. Please join me in welcoming Dr. Pomeroy to the Currier Museum, and to our vibrant Manchester community!