Oct. 5 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 35 new positive results with 4 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, October 5, 2020, DHHS announced 35 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 0.4 percent. Today’s results include 30 people who tested positive by PCR test and 5 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 490 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 40 percent being female and 60 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (7), Strafford (5), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Belknap (3), Merrimack (2), Sullivan (2), Carroll (1), and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (6) and Manchester (4).

No new hospitalized cases were identified. There are currently 22 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. One of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 8,680 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 743 (9%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 5, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 8,680 Recovered 7,746 (89%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 444 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 490 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 743 (9%) Current Hospitalizations 22 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 282,659 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,281 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 47,734 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,207 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,750

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 9/28 9/29 9/30 10/1 10/2 10/3 10/4 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,300 719 869 917 1,289 754 718 938 LabCorp 78 1,122 1,251 734 679 894 365 732 Quest Diagnostics 763 651 2,036 1,597 1,559 1,230 1,940 1,397 Mako Medical 0 0 6 10 133 0 0 21 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 42 820 787 852 701 693 190 584 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 400 391 391 313 450 252 205 343 Other Laboratory* 114 209 139 300 223 201 55 177 University of New Hampshire** 3,754 2,912 4,168 3,803 4,682 221 2,888 3,204 Total 6,451 6,824 9,647 8,526 9,716 4,245 6,361 7,396 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 9/28 9/29 9/30 10/1 10/2 10/3 10/4 Daily Average LabCorp 1 9 8 6 6 5 1 5 Quest Diagnostics 20 25 19 28 24 22 15 22 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 3 7 9 6 7 3 0 5 Other Laboratory* 13 1 12 5 2 4 0 5 Total 37 42 48 45 39 34 16 37

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.