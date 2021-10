Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – On Oct. 17 Rock the Block Peace Fest 2021 will take place from 12 – 4 p.m. at Sheridan-Emmet Park, 324 Beech St. This will be a family-friendly block party to celebrate peace, love, unity, and everything else that makes Manchester great!

The event will feature a street art tournament, food, music, and fun for all!

Following that, the community is invited to a special event at Sheehan-Basquil Park from 4:30-7 p.m. Click here to join the Facebook event page.