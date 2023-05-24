Ninth-inning implosion erases otherwise strong Fisher Cat pitching

PORTLAND, MAINE – Normally two hits aren’t enough to win a baseball game, but Tuesday was almost not a normal night at Hadlock Park.

A five-run rally gave the Portland Sea Dogs victory, a 6-4 final score over the visiting New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Both teams were tied heading into the eighth when New Hampshire put three runs across the plate thanks to Orelvis Martinez’ single, three walks and some lucky breaks. New Hampshire was three outs away from victory, but Alejandro Melean imploded, allowing the first three Sea Dog batters reach safely.

Fisher Cat closer Troy Watson entered to stem the damage and did get one out, but that was a Niko Kavadas sac fly that brought Portland within two. A throwing error on the next at-bat by Damiano Palmegiani allows another run to come home and New Hampshire barely managed to avoid losing the lead entirely, gunning down Ceddane Rafela at the plate as he tried to become the second run on the botched play.

Chase Mediroth would walk on the next at-bat, setting the stage for what would become a three-run walk-off homer from Stephen Scott.

Watson (1-2) was on the hook for the loss, negating an solid six-inning start from Adam Kloffenstein. Over four appearances this month, Kloffenstein has posted a 1.13 ERA with 24 strikeouts against just four walks and 12 hits.

New Hampshire (20-19) gets another shot at Portland on Wednesday with Sem Robberse (0-3 5.02 ERA) taking another shot at getting his first win of the year.