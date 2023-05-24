Wednesday’s weather: Sunny to partly cloudy with a thunderstorm late in the day, high of 79

Memorial Day weekend is mainly dry weather with temperatures in the upper 70s to the lower 80s, and the middle of next week temperatures in the middle 80s.
Weather in the News
An item of note for this week is the ongoing wildfire smoke arriving from Alberta, Canada. Given the upper-level northwesterly flow on the northern side of the high, it’s likely periods of smoke will transit through New England, which will have an effect on high temperatures and result in some hazy conditions. The threat of smoke will end tomorrow with the passage of the cold front later today.
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60…except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 15 to 25 mph… except west 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Beach & Lake Forecasts
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Sunshine mixing with some clouds, becoming breezy in the afternoon with a shower in the area late.
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: 65.
Winds: South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 27 mph
Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
Water Temperature: 51 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly sunny. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 55 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Precipitation Totals
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 53 degrees.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2022 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.