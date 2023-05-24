Wednesday’s weather: Sunny to partly cloudy with a thunderstorm late in the day, high of 79

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60…except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 15 to 25 mph… except west 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 80 percent. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunshine mixing with some clouds, becoming breezy in the afternoon with a shower in the area late.

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: 65.

Winds: South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 27 mph

Surf Height: Around 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 51 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 09:48 AM. High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 03:49 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly sunny. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 55 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Precipitation Totals