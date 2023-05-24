Wednesday’s weather: Sunny to partly cloudy with a thunderstorm late in the day, high of 79

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Your weather outlook delivered in two minutes.

Wednesday’s Weather

It will be warmer today, but a strong cold front will move across New Hampshire late day and evening accompanied by a period of showers and perhaps a few embedded thunderstorms.

5-Day Forecast May 24-28

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy with a thunderstorm late in the day. High 79 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Few showers early with some clearing late. Low 46 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Some sun & clouds along with cooler conditions. High 66 Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 44 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 74 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear. Low 47 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Saturday: Lots of sunshine & nice. High Near 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 52 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Very warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High 83 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear & mild. Low 61 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Memorial Day weekend is mainly dry weather with temperatures in the upper 70s to the lower 80s, and the middle of next week temperatures in the middle 80s.

Weather in the News

An item of note for this week is the ongoing wildfire smoke arriving from Alberta, Canada. Given the upper-level northwesterly flow on the northern side of the high, it’s likely periods of smoke will transit through New England, which will have an effect on high temperatures and result in some hazy conditions. The threat of smoke will end tomorrow with the passage of the cold front later today.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60…except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 15 to 25 mph… except west 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunshine mixing with some clouds, becoming breezy in the afternoon with a shower in the area late.

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: 65.

Winds: South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 27 mph

Surf Height: Around 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 51 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 09:48 AM. High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 03:49 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly sunny. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 55 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Precipitation Totals
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 53 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts