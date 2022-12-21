MPD Under the Radar: Drunken woman punches car, thought occupants were stalkers and yelling at her children

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Oct. 15, 8:02 p.m. – A man on Kelley Street called police, saying a woman was pounding on his door and yelling at him and would not go away. He told police he told the woman that she could not come over, which precipitated the incident, although it is not clear why she could not come over.

While the man was calling police, the woman made her way into the apartment and all the dispatchers could hear was the two people yelling at each other until the call got disconnected.

Police attempted to call the man back several times, but were unsuccessful.

Officers arrived on the scene approximately seven minutes later and issued a verbal warning to the woman.

Additional information was not provided.

Oct. 15, 8:25 p.m. – Police received a phone call from a person on Elm Street who said they heard a bang and a woman yell “ouch.”

The caller said that they heard additional yelling after the “ouch,” but was not sure who was yelling or other information about the “ouch” beyond stating that this person had been yelling in the past.

Additional information was not provided.

Oct. 16, 9:09 a.m. – A customer in a grey hat and a striped shirt reportedly tried to fight another customer at a fast-food restaurant on Second Street. It is not clear what precipitated the fight, but witnesses indicated that the suspect left the scene in a Dodge van with six children inside of it.

Additional information was not provided.

Oct. 16, 12:53 p.m. – A person had been kicked out of a sporting event at Derryfield Park and was threatening people in the adjacent parking lot according to someone who called police. It is not clear why the individual had been kicked out of the sporting event beyond an indication of an argument.

Someone involved with the event had been asked to call the police in order to get the individual to walk to his car and leave the area. However, by the time police arrived, the individual had left the scene.

Additional information was not provided.

Oct. 16, 6:24 p.m. – A person on Country Club Lane said a woman was in the middle of an argument with an employee and the woman yelled at the employee and the person, then hitting the person’s car.

The person was unsure if the car was damaged, and the woman was yelling during the call, but then left to her domicile by the end of the call.

Police caught up with the woman who said she was upset at the person and the employee because she thought they were yelling at her children. However, she realized they weren’t, and she apologized.

She then told police that the person was sitting in the parking lot of her apartment complex and had been stalking her.

Officers described the woman as highly intoxicated. The scene was cleared and no further incidents were indicated from the report.

Oct. 16, 8:23 p.m. – A man living on Union Street called police after his roommate made a demand for money.

The roommate said that the man had to give him money in five minutes, “or else.”

The man called police from outside their apartment, and he said that he did not know the roommate’s name.

He told police that the roommate did not have any weapons in his possession and no other threats than the “or else” statement.

Police arrived on scene; additional information was not provided.

Oct. 17, 9:44 a.m. – A female employee of a business on Front Street was reportedly fighting with a female customer of a business across the street from where she worked.

It is not clear what precipitated the fight.

The person who called police said the employee and the customer knew each other and did not like each other.

Police arrived several minutes later and the employee said that the customer had left, heading toward Goffstown.

She told police that the fight was verbal and not physical.

Oct. 18, 5:09 p.m. – A woman called police after reporting that a man was following her and filming her, but it was not clear why.

Apparently, this man had done this in the past. He was described as wearing glasses, with hair in a ponytail, wearing grey pants, a grey shirt and black shoes.

Police searched the area for the man, but additional information was not provided.