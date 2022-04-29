Morris gets 2 of New Hampshire’s 3 Thursday hits but still fall to Fightin’ Phils, 5-1

MANCHESTER, N.H. – For the third time in the series, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats found a first-inning run. Unfortunately, their bats couldn’t find much more on Thursday night.

The visiting Reading Fightin’ Phils allowed just three New Hampshire hits en route to a 5-1 win.

Tanner Morris scored New Hampshire’s only run, reaching on a lead-off single, advancing on a wild pitch and fielding error before scoring on Spencer Horwitz’ groundout.

Morris added another single in the third and then Luis De Los Santos hit his third double of the year in the fifth, with Reading entirely shutting down New Hampshire after that.

Reading got home runs in the eighth from Jack Conley and in the ninth from Vito Friscia, although they proved to be not needed after Logan O’Hoppe’s leadoff double in the second sparked what was a decisive three-run rally.

Paxton Schultz (1-3) was the losing pitcher for New Hampshire after giving up the three-run rally, leaving the contest after the third. Noah Skirrow (2-1) was the winning pitcher, giving up all three hits and a walk, striking out seven Fisher Cats before leaving after five innings of work.

The fourth game of the series is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Friday as New Hampshire sends out Max Castillo (2-0, 3.86 ERA) against Reading’s Adam Levereet (1-2, 6.01 ERA)