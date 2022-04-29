Friday’s weather: Morning sunshine, then clouds, high of 54

Thursday, April 28, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Thursday, April 28, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Friday’s Weather

Stubborn low pressure hanging out in the Canadian Maritimes will give us gusty winds today. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s, but with the wind feeling like the middle 40s.

Elevated fire danger today.

Winds gusting 20 to 30 MPH along with relative humidity values lowering to around 25 percent will present an elevated fire danger for today.

5-Day Outlook April 29-May 2

Today: Morning sunshine with afternoon clouds, cool, and windy. High 54 (feel like 46) Winds: NNW 20-30+
Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 38 Winds: NNW 10-20
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. High 58 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 36 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday (May 1st): Warmer with lots of sunshine. High 67 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy & cool. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 63 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Low 46 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Lots of clouds. High 66 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with showers late. Low 52 Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

May starts out with sunshine along with warmer temperatures in the mid-60s. Looks like the mild temperatures will last for the first week of May.

TAKE  HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s… except in the lower 20s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 65 mph decreasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 19 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 7 below in the morning.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts