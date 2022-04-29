Friday’s weather: Morning sunshine, then clouds, high of 54

TAKE HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s… except in the lower 20s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 65 mph decreasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 19 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 7 below in the morning.