Monday’s weather: Fall is in the air, warm and sunny with a high of 72

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map