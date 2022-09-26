Monday’s weather: Fall is in the air, warm and sunny with a high of 72

Monday’s Weather

A pleasant late September day to start the week. A southwest wind today will support another unseasonably warm day with high temps in the 70s.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 26-Sept. 30

Today: Some sun & clouds. High 72 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Becoming clear. Low 50 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds. High 70 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 65 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cool. Low 45 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. High 59 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 39 Winds: NNW 5-10
Friday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 61 Winds: Light & Variable.
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: Light *& Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The end of next week turns cooler. Precipitation chances this weekend depend on the eventual track of the tropical disturbance currently in the Caribbean south of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

