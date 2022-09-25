AMR releases August opioid report for Manchester

Sunday, September 25, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Community 0
Sunday, September 25, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Community 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

NASHUA, N.H. – American Medical Response (AMR), the ambulance service for Manchester, reported that suspected opioid overdoses declined from July to August, although opioid-related deaths remain high.

August held 61 opioid overdoses in the Queen City, a five percent decrease from July. As of the end of August, there have been 458 reported by AMR, with 45 suspected opioid overdose deaths.

Manchester is still on pace to have the highest number of suspected opioid related deaths in a one-year period since 2017.

According to AMR Spokesperson Chris Stawasz, AMR medics continue to see and listen to reports from suspected opioid OD patients who believed they were not specifically using opioids and were surprised that they overdosed on an opioid.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts