Annual remembrance: NH firefighters pay respects to members who died in the line of duty

Photos by Jeffrey Hastings

CONCORD, NH — Firefighters, family, and friends gathered in Concord on Saturday at the New Hampshire Fallen Firefighters Memorial’s 16th annual ceremony.

The annual ceremony honors the 92 New Hampshire firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty serving their communities

They regularly put the lives of others before theirs and are committed to saving lives. Firefighters in New Hampshire respond to over 450,000 fire and EMS calls each year, providing service to over 1.3 million people.

The name of Jeffrey Whitcomb, a former Littleton fire captain and senior instructor at the fire academy, was added to the memorial. Captain Whitcomb died in the line of duty in October 2021 in a training accident.

State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said Jeff dedicated more than 25 years to the New Hampshire fire service. He thought it was important to recognize him and his family for their contributions.

Carlene Whitcomb, Jeff’s wife, said the ceremony was lovely and she was honored to have been there to see the respect shown to her husband. She said the family was thrilled and the first service had been very good to the family.

The memorial was created and first dedicated in September 2006. Recently, a team of volunteers and local companies made significant upgrades to the memorial that needed repairs. The repairs will stabilize the memorial and add sustainability. Funding for the memorial comes mostly from private and business donations. The memorial only receives a small amount of funding from the state.

The New Hampshire State Firemen's Association provides ongoing service and maintenance to the Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Concord.

The Firemans Association also provides emergency assistance funds for families of any firefighters in NH that are injured or killed in the line of duty.

Anyone wishing to order a brick in honor of someone or raise funds for the memorial can do so.

