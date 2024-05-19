Hooksett pursuit following Kohl’s theft ends in Manchester with 3 arrests

HOOKSETT, NH – Three people were arrested following a report of theft at the Kohl’s department store in Hooksett that led to a brief pursuit into Manchester in which Hooksett officers were assisted by state and city police.

On May 18, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., Hooksett Police were dispatched to the area of Kohl’s for the report of a theft that just occurred. A suspect vehicle fled the area toward Home Depot. Hooksett Officer Eric Foley located the Kia Forte leaving Home Depot. Police later determined the driver was Lacey Paye, 32, of Groton, VT

Officer Foley attempted to stop the Kia on route 3A, but the vehicle continued south into Manchester. The short pursuit was terminated when speeds reached over 70 mph. It was discovered the vehicle pulled into Regency Place Apartment Complex and Paye, along with passengers Anthony Manning, 35, of Haverhill, NH, and Jacob James, 35, of Strafford, NH,

Haverhill, NH, fled on foot.

With expedited help from NH State Police and the Manchester Police Department, Paye and James were quickly apprehended. Manning was located shortly after hiding in a garage by residents and taken into custody by Manchester Police.

Paye was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying an officer, Speed and multiple drug possession charges. Paye was bailed on $500 cash and released with a court date of June 27, 2024, at the 6th Circuit Hooksett District Court.

James was arrested on an unrelated parole warrant out of Rockingham County. Manning was charged by Manchester Police with criminal trespass and resisting arrest, as well as unrelated warrants.

The vehicle was seized pending a search warrant and further investigation into the incident may result in additional charges for all subjects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Foley at 603-624-1560 x407.