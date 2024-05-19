Cats Come From Behind with Wild Seventh

HARTFORD, CT. — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats drew 11 walks and plated five runs in the top of the seventh to take down the Hartford Yard Goats, 8-3, on Saturday night at Dunkin’ Park. Trailing 3-2 in the top of the seventh, 11 New Hampshire batters swung the momentum with six walks and five runs to pull away with their third win of the week and ensuring at least a series split in Hartford.

The back end of New Hampshire’s pitching effort did not allow a walk, run or hit in the final four innings. Right-hander Hunter Gregory (W, 3-0) struck out three of his six batters faced in the sixth and seventh. Jimmy Burnette and Eric Pardinho finished the game with two flawless innings and struck out one apiece.

The Fisher Cats scratched the scoreboard in Saturday’s initial inning, as right fielder Alan Roden followed a one-out double from Josh Kasevich with his fourth home run of the year and second of the week to give the Cats a 2-0 lead.

Righty starter Michael Dominguez tossed four scoreless innings before the Yard Goats erased the 2-0 deficit with three two-out runs in the bottom of the fifth, including a go-ahead shot from Hartford’s Yanquiel Fernandez to take a 3-2 lead.

Center fielder Garrett Spain’s led off the wild top of the seventh with a single; seven of the next eight Fisher Cats hitters reached base on a walk or hit-by-pitch. All five runs scored on walks with the bases loaded. Hartford used three pitchers in the top of the seventh, which ended with New Hampshire leading, 7-3.

New Hampshire plated their final run of the game in the ninth, an inning that began with a leadoff double by catcher Phil Clarke. After a single from left fielder Gabriel Martinez, first baseman Andres Sosa reached on a failed double play turn by Hartford’s infield. Martinez was retired at second, but a wild throw to first allowed Clarke to score and give the Fisher Cats the 8-3 lead.

The finale between the Fisher Cats and Yard Goats is set for 1:10 PM EDT on Sunday from Dunkin’ Park in downtown Hartford. New Hampshire righty Devereaux Harrison (1-2, 5.52 ERA) and Hartford southpaw Carson Palmquist (4-1, 2.13 ERA) both make their second start of the series. Palmquist earned a win on Tuesday.