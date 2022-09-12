2022 Primary Election Voters’ Guide

MANCHESTER, NH – Sept. 13 is voting day here in Manchester, and we’ve got some resources to help you do your civic duty.
Our 2022 Primary Voters’ Guide has been updated and is posted here (or you can use the “easy button” at the top of our home page). A big shout out to Assistant Editor Andrew Sylvia who did his best to wrangle as many candidate questionnaires from the candidates as humanly possible.
- If you’re on the ballot and you don’t see yourself in our voter’s, or if you’d like to submit responses to be added to the voters’ guide, reach out to andy@manchesterinklink.com.
- If you’re in our voters’ guide and see an error, or want to send us your photo, contact publisher@manchesterinklink.com