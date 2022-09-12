2022 Primary Election Voters’ Guide

MANCHESTER, NH – Sept. 13 is voting day here in Manchester, and we’ve got some resources to help you do your civic duty.

Our 2022 Primary Voters’ Guide has been updated and is posted here (or you can use the “easy button” at the top of our home page). A big shout out to Assistant Editor Andrew Sylvia who did his best to wrangle as many candidate questionnaires from the candidates as humanly possible.