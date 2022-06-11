May grand jury indictments include sexual and physical assaults, gun threats, felony riot and theft

What is a Grand Jury Indictment?

According to the NH Law Library, an indictment is a criminal charge against a person by a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury considers evidence presented by the County Attorney or the Attorney General and decides whether there is sufficient evidence to formally charge a person with committing a crime. The Grand Jury does not decide if a person is guilty or innocent. Grand Jury indictments are public records that are released to the media monthly by the state.

MANCHESTER, NH – Sexual and physical assaults, gun threats, felony riot and thefts were among the 390 indictments issued this month by a grand jury sitting in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District.

Among those were: