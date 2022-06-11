May grand jury indictments include sexual and physical assaults, gun threats, felony riot and theft

What is a Grand Jury Indictment?
According to the NH Law Library, an indictment is a criminal charge against a person by a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury considers evidence presented by the County Attorney or the Attorney General and decides whether there is sufficient evidence to formally charge a person with committing a crime. The Grand Jury does not decide if a person is guilty or innocent. Grand Jury indictments are public records that are released to the media monthly by the state.
MANCHESTER, NH – Sexual and physical assaults, gun threats, felony riot and thefts were among the 390 indictments issued this month by a grand jury sitting in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District.
Among those were:
- James Albert, 38, of Sullivan Street, receiving stolen property, robbery and reckless conduct. On Feb. 28, 2022, Albert is accused of robbing a woman he knew and then driving her in her car around the city. The indictments allege he retained a stolen vehicle worth more than $1,500, shoved “K.M.” to the ground and robbed her of $200, and in fleeing in the vehicle from Manchester police, crashed into a parked vehicle and then a tree while “K.M.” was a passenger in the vehicle.
- Momkokpo Amegnra, 30, of Old Suncook Road, Concord, criminal threatening. On March 15, 2022, Amegnra is accused of swinging a machete at “A.B.” and saying, “I’m going to kill you. I have killed people before.”
- Stephanie Beard, 24, of Quincy Street, who is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of John Glennon, 71, on May 14, 2022, at the Carpenter Center, was indicted on two counts of possessing fentanyl. The charges are from Nov. 13 and Nov. 19, 2021.
- Dylan AJ Beaton, 31, of Sherwood Drive, Litchfield, 12 counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private images. Beaton is accused of posting online private sexual images of “M.V.” with the intent to harass, intimidate or threaten “M.V.”
- Adam Bemis, 38, of 445 Willow Street, four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault (AFSA), felonious sexual assault, three counts of indecent exposure and three counts of witness tampering. The charges involve the molestation and rape of a child over a three-year period beginning when she was 10 years old. One of the indecent exposure charges accuses him of attempting to engage in sexual intercourse with the child in the presence of two other children, then age 2 and 5. One witness tampering charge accuses Bemis of attempting to have a witness withhold information after she confronted him about sexually assaulting her daughter. Bemis told her he would “take her down” and that she would regret speaking to police about it, according to the indictment.
- Everest Benoubader, 24, of 653 Beacon St., second floor, riot and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. On Dec. 5, 2021, Benoubader is accused of engaging in tumultuous behavior or violent conduct with two or more people recklessly creating a substantial risk of causing public alarm. She also is accused of swinging a “hard object” toward “C.L.”
- Jacob Bourque, 25, of Sylvester Street, reckless conduct and two counts of falsifying physical evidence. On Feb. 2, 2022, he is accused of firing a gun in the residential area of Dionne Drive. He also is accused of hiding the gun he fired and throwing a sweatshirt he wore in the trash before fleeing the scene.
- Krystal Boyle, 42, of 365 Bridge Street, two counts of robbery. On June 24, 2021, she is accused of being a robbery accomplice to Lorenzo Hicks when she ordered “F.V.” and “H.B.” to give up their house keys while Hicks assaulted “F.V.” and threatened both, according to the indictments.
- Ricky Brodeur, 48, of Lake Avenue, second floor, two counts of criminal threatening and one charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Jan 31, 2022, Brodeur is accused of threatening “M.H.” and “F.D.” with a BB gun.
- Angel Caballery, 32, of Second Street, attempted first-degree assault, first-degree assault and accomplice to robbery. According to the indictments, on March 7, 2022, Caballery fired a handgun and, acting in concert with Jennifer Sennott, struck “N.G.” in the back of the head with a firearm.
- Krystal Campbell, 37, of Market Street, second-degree assault. On Sept. 4, 2020, Campbell is accused of putting her hand around her daughter’s neck and applying pressure which impeded her daughter’s breathing and made her feel she could not breathe.
- Shannon Kathleen Carota, 41, of Middle Street, Milford, aggravated DUI with collision and serious injury. On March 3, 2022, Carota is accused of being drunk, with a blood alcohol level in excess of .16, when she dove a 2015 Toyota RAV4 on Route 101A in Amherst and struck Amherst police officer Thomas Clement, causing him to suffer a fractured forearm bone and nerve damage.
- Luis Concepcion, 51, of Chestnut Street, theft by unauthorized taking, receiving stolen property, reckless conduct and possession of cocaine. On Feb. 17, 2022, he is accused of stealing a blue 1996 Honda Civic. On March 10, 2022, he is accused of being in possession of a stolen 2006 Mitsubishi Gallant and engaging in a high-speed pursuit with Manchester police.
- Jada Cruz, 21, of Ames Street, Lawrence, Mass., willful concealment. On June 21, 2021, as an accomplice with two other people, Cruz is accused of removing merchandize valued at more than $1,500 from Victoria’s Secret at the Mall of New Hampshire.
- Kevin Desmarais, 29, of Forest Road, Hancock, aggravated DUI with collision and serious injury. On Feb. 6, 2022 in Bennington, Desmarais was driving a snowmobile while under the influence and was involved in a collision, injuring himself.
- Ramon Duran, 48, of Clifford Avenue, first floor, falsifying physical evidence, possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Jan. 11, 2022, Duran is accused of throwing a firearm out a second-floor window as an investigation was underway.
- Michael Fantasia, 31, homeless, arson, reckless conduct, use of a Molotov cocktail and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. Fantasia is accused of placing a Molotov cocktail under “J.H.’s” vehicle at 168 Merrimack St. causing damage in excess of $1,000. The reckless conduct charge accuses him of setting a car on fire near a residential building.
- Angel Markese Febo, 26, of Grove Street, aggravated DUI. On Dec. 12, 2021, Febo is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor, with a blood alcohol content in excess of .16, and causing a collision involving serious bodily injury.
- Tyler Finley, 20, of Pleasant Street, Antrim, five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. On Sept. 28 and 29, 2020, Finley is accused of sexually assaulting “D.M.” who was intoxicated and physically helpless to resist him. The indictments say she did not give her consent, told him “no,” said she “did not want to go all the way,” told him to “stop,” and that she was “too high for this.”
- Gregory Fox, 42, of Pine Street, attempted murder. On Jan. 16, 2022, Fox is accused of stabbing “D.S.” in the arm in an attempt to kill him.
- Latisha Jackson, 31, of Mountain Laurel Way, two counts of reckless conduct and one charge of criminal mischief. On Feb. 18, 2022, Jackson is accused of firing a gun, striking a building at 96 Notre Dame Ave.
- Joan Josif Jokai-Weiss, 61, of Hanover, Germany, theft by deception. On Feb. 22, 2022 at Bunny’s Convenience Store, 947 Elm St., Jokai-Weiss is accused of withdrawing more than $1,500 from an Atm using a stolen debit card. The Atm company required reimbursement from the store.
- Matthew Keyser, 37, of Shasta Street, resisting arrest/detention resulting in serious bodily injury. On Christmas Eve 2021, Keyser is accused of interfering with detectives trying to arrest/detain him. Keyser is accused of struggling with them and pulling away causing serious bodily injury to Detective Brian Gillotte’s left arm.
- Anfernee King, 23, of Dubuque Street, second-degree assault, criminal restraint, criminal threatening and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, a Ruger pistol. On Jan. 16, 2022 in Goffstown, King is accused of confining “R.P.,” by punching her and pointing a gun at her head and pulling the trigger, exposing her to the risk of serious bodily injury. He also is accused of choking her.
- Michael J. Kustra, 31, of Pine Street, No. 3, criminal threatening. On Feb. 4, 2022, Kustra is accused of pointing a knife at “W.M.” and saying, “I’ll fucking kill you.”
- Eduardo Lages, 34, of Quincy Street, second-degree assault, criminal threatening and felonious possession of a dangerous weapon, a firearm. On Nov. 8, 2021, Lages is accused of striking “J.G.” multiple times, causing “J.G.” to sustain a jaw fracture. He also is accused of holding a “metallic object” against “J.G.’s” cheek and saying “I have a gun” several times.
- Cody Magie, 29, of Beech Street, aggravated felonious sexual assault and two counts of second-degree assault. On Feb. 27, 2022, Magie is accused of coercing a woman to perform fellatio after placing a firearm on the bed next to her and grabbing her by the neck and demanding she perform the sex act. He also is accused of choking the woman and pushing her head and face into a pillow, impeding her breathing.
- Jason Martinez Morales, 28, of Somerville Street, two counts of reckless conduct. On May 9 2021, he allegedly drove a vehicle at a high rate of speed on Kosciuszko street while multiple pedestrians were crossing the street and also drove at a high rate of speed on Elm Street, running two red lights.
- Allyson Mateo, 35, of Belmont Street, first-degree assault, reckless conduct and felon in possession of a handgun. On Feb. 19, 2022, Mateo is accused of striking “K.R.” in the head with a handgun, causing a laceration. He also allegedly fired a handgun on Elm Street during the busy “bar closing” time.
- Robert Matteson, 29, of 199 Manchester St., witness tampering. On Jan. 2, 2022, Matteson, after being involved in a police pursuit in “M.H.’s” vehicle, is accused of threatening to stab “M.H.” if she provided police with any information about his involvement.
- Jacob McCann, 18, of Pine St., criminal threatening. On Feb. 17, 2022, he is accused of threatening “M.K.” with a 9mm Glock handgun.
- William McKenney, 39, of Main Street, four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. The charges stem from March 26, 2019, to March 26, 2020, and involve a child who was 10-years-old when the alleged abuse began. McKenney is accused of intentionally touching the child’s genital opening through her clothing.
- Isaiah Michaels, 19, of Greer, S.C., two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. On Sept. 18, 2021, in Peterborough, Michaels is accused of grabbing a woman by the neck and forcing her to perform fellatio on him and forcing her to have sexual intercourse after she told him no, “please stop,” and “I don’t want to do it.”
- Jeremiah Nabors, 24, of Mountain Ash Lane, Goffstown, reckless conduct. On Aug. 29, 2021, he is accused of placing “S.P.” in danger of serious bodily injury when he discharged a firearm in the direction of “S.P.”
- Yahaira Olivier, 47, of Spruce Street, criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On Jan. 18, 2022, Olivier allegedly waived a loaded handgun while yelling at an intimate partner.
- Logan Pacheco, 24, of Mammoth Road, criminal threatening. On Feb. 28, 2022, Pacheco is accused of pointing a firearm at “A.B.”
- David Perez, 33, of Lincoln Avenue, Nashua, attempting to take a gun from a law enforcement officer. On March 11, 2022 in Manchester, Perez is accused of putting his hand on Officer Stephen Irwin’s holster.
- Jennifer Perez Baez, 29, of Trahan Street, first-degree assault. On June 10, 2021, Perez Baez is accused of striking “S.R.C.” in the body with brass knuckles.
- Vicmary Perez Medina, 43, of Laurel Street, second-degree assault. On June 10, 2021, Perez Medina is accused of striking “S.R.C.” in the body while “S.R.C.” was on the ground.
- Leonardo Phillips, 27, of 199 Manchester St., criminal threatening. On Feb. 1, 2022, Phillips allegedly threatened “R.M.” when he motioned towards a knife sticking out of his pocket and said, “Tell me what to do and the knife goes in your chest.”
- Raymond Punturieri, 33, of West Street, two counts of reckless conduct. On Feb. 10, 2022, he is accused of placing two children, ages 8 and 3, in danger of serious bodily injury by exposing them to multiple uncapped syringes with exposed hypodermic needles with at least one of them containing fentanyl.
- Marcus Reed-Meza, 18, of Sullivan Street, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. On March 2, 2022, he placed “STS,” age 59, in danger of serious bodily injury when he fired a .22 Smith & Wesson revolver in proximity to her home.
- Shean Remillard, 49, of Spruce Street, four counts of criminal threatening. On March 27, 2020, Remillard allegedly threatened four people with a knife.
- George Rheaume, 41, of Fullam Circle, second-degree assault. On Nov. 10, 2021, Rheaume allegedly caused serious bodily injury to “D.B.” who he hit in the back of the head, causing “D.B.” to fall to the floor, where he continued striking the individual, causing “D.B.” to have difficulty in memory and focus.
- Jose Rodriguez Hernandez, 43, of Spruce Street, first-degree assault, two counts of reckless conduct and criminal threatening. On March 4, 2022, he is accused of pointing a knife at “M.R.,” an intimate partner, and telling her she was going to die before police arrived. He also allegedly threw the knife in her direction as well as that of “A.R.”, a family or household member.
- Noah Scanlon, 22, of Sagamore Street, criminal threatening, second-degree assault and criminal restraint. On Dec. 14, 2021, Scanlon is accused of pointed a gun at “E.B.” saying, “I’ll kill you if you leave.” On Jan. 16, 2022, he allegedly stomped on “E.B.’s” left wrist, fracturing a bone and then prevented her from leaving to get medical treatment.
- Tabatha Scott, 31, Hevey Street, accomplice to first-degree assault and robbery. According to the indictment, Scott was criminally liable on March 7, 2022, as an accomplice when “N.G.” was robbed of $200 in cash and struck in the back of the head with a firearm by Angel Caballery.
- Kamon Seace, 28, of S. Main Street, Franklin, riot. On Oct. 25, 2019, in Manchester, Seace is accused of engaging in tumultuous and/or violent conduct when, with Koda Seace and at least one other person, he interfered with police officers making arrests.
- Aaron Silva, 23, of Hevey Street, criminal threatening, possession of a controlled drug – delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol – with intent to sell, and possession of marijuana in excess of five pounds. On Jan. 24, 2022, he is accused of pointing a gun at “R.D.”
- Thomas E. St. Louis, 50, of Hevey Street, two counts of criminal threatening and second-degree assault. On April 17, 2022, he is accused of striking “D.L.” in the head with a blunt object, causing serious bodily injury. He also allegedly pointed a gun at “E.L.” and “K.G.” and threatened to shoot them.
- Mark Vilgrain, 29, of Second Crown Point Road, Barrington, second-degree assault. On Jan. 2, 2022, he is accused of striking “C.C.” in the face, breaking a front tooth.
- Donald Walsh, 48, of West Street, identity fraud. On Nov. 3, 2021, Walsh identified himself as Tommy Walsh to Manchester police after he was arrested on two counts of possessing a controlled drug. He was also indicted on charges of possessing fentanyl and cocaine base.
- Tommy Walsh, 51, of Union Street, was indicted on charges of possessing fentanyl and crack cocaine.
- Alex Zamansky, 28, of Victor Street, Haverhill, Mass., four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault and second-degree assault. On Nov. 27, 2021, he is accused of using superior physical force to rape a woman who told him, “No. You can’t do this.” He also is accused of trying to open her mouth so he could insert his penis. Zamansky also is charged with choking her.