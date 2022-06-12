Pregnant woman shot when stray bullet enters Bell Street residence, 5 people arrested

MANCHESTER, NH – A pregnant woman was wounded late Friday night when police say a stray bullet fired from outside entered her Bell Street apartment. Her unborn child appears to be unharmed, police said.

At approximately 9 p.m. on June 10 Manchester Police responded to a residence in the area of Bell and Hall streets for a report of a 35-year-old pregnant woman who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Manchester Police, Fire and AMR responded and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Both she and her unborn baby were reported to be in stable condition.

Through the investigation, police learned that the woman was struck when a bullet entered her home. Evidence indicated that the gunshot came from the area of 292 Belmont St.

As part of this investigation, officers and investigators went to 292 Belmont St., Apartment 9. When Officers attempted to contact the occupants of that apartment all were uncooperative and barricaded themselves inside. After the occupants refused to exit, Manchester Police SWAT responded and brought the situation to a resolution without further conflict. SWAT officers located five individuals in the apartment, all of whom were arrested and charged with resisting arrest.

Arrested: Joseph Ricci, 2, Corey Raikes, 27; Matthew Iannotti, 23; Cody Duarte, 28; Timothy Walsh, 20, all of Manchester.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Manchester Police will provide updates as appropriate.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Manchester Police Department Crimeline at 603-624- 4040. Individuals providing tips can remain anonymous using Manchester Crimeline.