Elliot Health System Walk For Hope steps off on Sunday

MANCHESTER, NH – Looking for a great way to combine fitness and philanthropy on June 12? Consider checking out the 4th Annual Walk for Hope at Elliot Hospital.

The 5K walk is open to all abilities and they are happy to accept same-day registrations. The event starts at 9 a.m. with registration starting at 8 a.m. Walkers will be treated to a range of entertainment pre-event and snacks and more fun when they return to Elliot’s campus.

Director of Philanthropy & Community Engagement for Mary & John Elliot Charitable Foundation Kelli Rafferty, noted that the focus of dollars raised this year will support holistic needs and supportive programs for cancer patients, such as yoga programs, meditation, Reiki, transportation, and nutrition.

Rafferty, who will be walking in memory of her Aunt Barbara, shared that the walk will start on Elliot’s campus, go to Memoria High School and then back to the Elliot. “It’s also exciting to do a live event,” she noted. After having some virtual events due to the pandemic, the walk came back in person last year and Rafferty said the excitement was palpable. Hundreds are expected to attend on Sunday.

Walkers are asked to enter Elliot’s campus off Massabesic Street.

More information on the walk, or to register, click here.

To learn more about cancer care at Elliot and the programs and services provided at the Solinsky Cancer Center, please visit https://www.elliothospital.org/website/solinsky-center-for-cancer-care.php