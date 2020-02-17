Manchester Fire Department mourns untimely death of firefighter

MANCHESTER, NH — Chief Daniel Goonan of the Manchester Fire Department regrets to announce the untimely death over the weekend of active, Firefighter Mason Murphy of Engine Company 9. Firefighter Murphy has been a member of the Manchester Fire Department since August 2019 and was a dedicated employee and well-liked by his peers and commanding officers.

Funeral details will be made available when completed. We ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect the privacy of Firefighter Murphy’s family in this difficult time.