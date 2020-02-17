Feb. 20: Manchester Proud presentation to School Board

MANCHESTER, NH — Following two years of community conversation and deep research of our school district, Manchester Proud will ask the Board of School Committee on Feb. 20 to adopt a plan for the future of our public schools that has been written by the people of Manchester, for the people of Manchester.

The plan reflects a level of community engagement never before seen in the city of Manchester. We encourage the community to join us for this milestone in our community’s partnership with board members and our schools.

The board meeting will be held in the Memorial High School Auditorium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at 1 Crusader Way, Manchester. The plan will be presented by members of our Champions Council and Community Planning Group. Refreshments will follow in the cafeteria.

The plan is available on the Manchester Proud website.

The questions submitted by the community and the answers are also available on the website.

Manchester Proud is a community-wide commitment to support our students, our schools, and our city. This initiative began in 2018 as a conversation between a small group of Manchester residents and business leaders who believed our city’s future success depended on a school district that ensured equity and excellence for all of our students.

This plan is the community’s vision for achieving that aspiration.

The goals and strategies within the plan were prioritized by our Community Planning Group of students, parents, educators, school administrators, and community and business leaders. The group’s work was informed by:

Exhaustive community engagement led by our partner Reaching Higher NH that included door-to-door canvassing, community- and school-based listening sessions; and an online survey available in seven languages;

Deep research and analysis of our school district by 2Revolutions, our educational planning partner;

Collaboration with the Superintendent Dr. John Goldhard and his leadership team; and

The community’s Profile of a Successful Graduate on page 6 of the plan

We believe this plan –bold, aspirational and achievable –is the start, not the end of our community’s commitment to our students, schools, and city.

