LISTEN HERE: 32 voices of support for Principal McCafferty at Monday’s BOSC Meeting

On Monday, members of the public provided approximately an hours worth of comments during the Board of School Committee (BOSC) meeting regarding Hillside Middle School Principal Brendan McCafferty and the announcement surrounding his recent leave of absence.

The Manchester School District made the announcement in an e-mail to parents on May 19, stating that Assistant Principal Sara Loughlin would be the Substitute Principal and Network Director Forrest Ransdell would provide administrative support to the school, but not providing a reason for the leave of absence.

In case you missed it, you can listen below, with a list of each person’s comment with an approximate time and their relationship to McCafferty where applicable, as well as a response by BOSC Member James O’Connell (At-Large) and a form where you can provide your thoughts on this or anything else from Monday’s BOSC meeting. We will aim to publish a selection of those thoughts next week.

2:00 Therese Aguiar 65 Tibbets Hill Rd., Goffstown NH – Teacher at Hillside for 8 years.

3:12 Adrian Newton 136 Bunker Hill Rd., Auburn – Teacher at Hillside for 19 years, Member of Auburn School Board.

5:45 Andrea Tartsa 390 Arah St. – Hillside Employee for nine years

8:06 Jed Rosen, 369 Mast Rd., Goffstown – 15-year Manchester School District Employee

9:24 Moira Philbrook, 346 Orange St – Manchester School District Employee

10:49 Michelle Leonard, 60 Steinmetz Dr. – Parent of Manchester School District children, former Hillside Cross Country Coach

12:37 Sarah Mates, 55 Depot St., Candia: Teacher at Hillside Middle School since 2005

14:15 – Stefan Philbrook, 346 Orange St. – Classmate and friend of McCafferty for 30 years, Parent of Hillside Middle School Student

15:35 – Vincent, Justin, Doug and Mary Ellen Wenners; 27 Bay St. – Family has been involved with Hillside since 1982

18:31 Kimberly Barbee, 715 Fox Hollow Way – 15 years of experience as a School Resource Officer, Parent of current/former Hillside Students

20:39 Tony Boutin, 170 Sagamore St. – Known McCafferty for 40 years, Parent of Hillside Student

21:52 Chelsy Mungere, 16 Lavender Ln. – Educator at Hillside for 20 years.

24:22 Marina Nickerson, 28 Victoria St. – Former Hillside Special Education Teacher

25:53 Susan Champagne and John Bisson, 117 Sheppard Rd. – Parents of former Hillside Student

28:16 Burke Turner, 559 Howe St. – Six years at Hillside

29:12 Jeffrey White, 80 South Hall St. – Parent of Manchester School District Student

30:28 Haidy Zioze, 372 Webster St. – Middle School Educator in Manchester for 27 years

32:32 Ashley White, 64 Shelburne St., Merrimack – Teacher at Hillside Middle School

34:41 Mary Jo Houghton, 210 Ledgewood Rd.

35:46 – Lauren Wenners, 566 Amherst St. – Hillside Teacher, Parent of Hillside Student

38:05 – Marcelle Pethic, 315 Southwest Rd., Canterbury – Teacher at Hillside for 27 years, Shaker Regional School District Board Member

40:35 – Cecilia Scheinman, 11 Ray Dr. Hooksett – Spanish Teacher at Hillside Middle School.

41:08 – Michael Leonard, 60 Steinmetz Dr. – Parent of four Hillside Middle School Students

43:12 – Lisa and Brent Boucher, 44 Byledge Rd. – Parents of two Students at Hillside

44:42 – Steven Taighe, 5 Peggy Ln. Salem – Educator at Hillside for 21 years.

47:04 – Helene Stanley, 1 Usher Ln. Merrimack – Teacher at Hillside Middle School

49:38 – Peter Denio, 484 Vinton St. – Hillside Middle School Employee

52:02 – Patrick O’Neil, 70 Chauncey Ave.

52:55 – Kathy Karvelas, 118 Sinclair Ave. – Parent of Manchester School District Student, Teacher at Hillside Middle School

54:26 – Kerry Hodges, 62 Salisbury Rd., Mont Vernon – Hillside Teacher for 20 years

55:15 – Julia Huffman, 508 East High St. – Parent of Manchester School District Students, Track Coach at Hillside, Manchester School District Substitute Teacher

57:25 – Darren Richardson, 25 Twin Pond Run, Chester – Science Teacher at Hillside for 23 years