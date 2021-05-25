SWAT intervenes after man wanted for allegedly pointing gun at cop during Goffstown traffic stop hides out at city hotel

MANCHESTER, NH – A man wanted by Goffstown Police for fleeing an officer after a traffic stop Saturday was arrested Monday at a local hotel by Manchester Police where he was barricaded.

Brian Elliot, 30, of Weare, was wanted by Goffstown authorities after fleeing a traffic stop May 22 on Mast Road at about 9:20 p.m. Goffstown Police said Elliot allegedly pointed a gun at the officer who stopped him, then fled the scene. An attempt to locate Elliot on Saturday was fruitless.

However, law enforcement tracked Elliot to the Holiday Inn Express on South Porter St. in Manchester Monday afternoon. Manchester Police attempted to contact Elliot and take him into custody but he initially refused to come out, and barricaded himself inside a hotel room.

Hotel guests were evacuated and roads were closed, while Manchester Police SWAT officers and crisis negotiators worked to convince Elliot to leave the room. After several hours of speaking with him, he agreed to come out and was taken into custody.

Once the situation was resolved, the hotel and surrounding roads were re-opened.

More information will be forthcoming, police said.