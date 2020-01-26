Take the #MHTFITN trolley tour and test your Presidential Primary prowess

MANCHESTER, NH — Climb on board the trolley with the executive director of the Manchester Historic Association John Clayton and learn about Manchester’s history as it relates to the Presidential Primary.

Visit important historic locations where candidates like Jack Kennedy, Dwight Eisenhower, Ed Muskie, George H.W. Bush and Eugene McCarthy made the case for their candidacies on this guided #MHTFITN tour. We dare you to stump John with some of your own trivia around the primaries.