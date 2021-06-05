June 12: Car Seat Safety & Resource Fair

MANCHESTER, NH –The countdown is on to our Car Seat Safety & Resource Fair on June 12 at the Southern NH Services Child Development Center, 160 Silver St. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This free event includes the ability for a complete safety check of your car seats for your children by the Manchester NH Police and loads of resources for your whole family. And the cherry on top? A member of the Manchester Police Department’s horse-mounted unit will be onsite with their horses well.

Registration is REQUIRED for car seat inspections and there are only a limited number of slots, so be sure to reserve your spot ASAP by visiting snhs.org.