Joyce Craig Earns 10th Organized Labor Endorsement with Support From AFSCME Council 93

MANCHESTER, NH – Today, the New England Chapter of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME Council 93) announced their endorsement of Joyce Craig for Governor. AFSCME Council 93 represents over 45,000 workers across New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Maine.

“We are both proud and excited to support Joyce Craig’s candidacy for Governor,” said AFSCME Council 93 Executive Director Mark Bernard. “When it comes to respecting and appreciating the hard work and contributions of public sector workers, we don’t have to guess where Joyce stands. As Mayor of Manchester, we could always count on her to listen carefully to the frontline workers and ensure they were treated fairly. We also knew her efforts to work collaboratively with us were aimed at ensuring essential public services were adequately funded and effectively delivered. New Hampshire needs a leader and it’s clear Joyce is the strongest candidate and is in the best position to win back the Governor’s Office.”

“I’m from a union family and I know firsthand the valuable work that New Hampshire labor organizations provide working families across our state. I am thrilled to earn the support of AFSCME Council 93 and their dedicated members who keep our communities running,” said Joyce Craig. “We have to do more to support working families and address the challenges facing our state. I am committed to partnering with local communities to invest in affordable housing, defend family-sustaining union jobs, and create opportunities for all Granite Staters to succeed.”

“Coming from a labor family, Joyce understands the issues that hardworking NH families face daily – from fair wages, and affordable housing, to the right to collectively bargain,” said AFSCME Local 298 President Karen Sutkus. “She is also a staunch supporter of reproductive freedom and the need to protect and strengthen public education. Joyce has been a strong ally of our local unions – helping to secure multi-year contracts and singing the praises of the employees who keep the City running and she’ll make a great Governor.”

This is Joyce Craig’s 10th endorsement from organized labor; no other candidate in the race has more than one. It is clear that Joyce’s message of supporting working families, investing in affordable housing, strengthening our public schools, and creating more family-sustaining jobs is resonating with hardworking Granite Staters throughout New Hampshire.

The endorsement of AFSCME Council 93 adds to Joyce Craig’s extensive support from labor organizations across New Hampshire including New Hampshire AFL-CIO, Sheet Metal Workers Local 17, Iron Workers Local 7, Teamsters Local 633, New Hampshire Building and Trades Council, the Carpenters (NASRCC), Painters (IUPAT DC 35), IBEW Local 490, and the Nashua Teachers’ Union. Joyce has also earned the support of over 500 elected officials, community leaders, educators, first responders, and more in her campaign to flip the Governor’s Office. This ever-growing list includes over 250 current and former educators from all 10 New Hampshire counties, over 100 leaders from the Seacoast, over 30 elected officials and community leaders from Nashua, Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess, Governor John Lynch and Senator Tom Sherman.