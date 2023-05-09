Fisher Cats offense sets season records in Reading

READING, Penn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, won their fifth straight game defeating the Reading Fightin’ Phils on Tuesday afternoon 14-2 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Fisher Cats offense set season-highs in runs scored (14) and walks drawn (11) in a single game and matched their season-high for hits in a single game (13).

Damiano Palmegiani led Fisher Cats hitters with a five RBI day at the plate, including a three-run home run in the ninth, his third homer of the season. It’s his first five-RBI game at the Double-A level and the second five-RBI game by a Fisher Cat this season.

Leo Jimenez went 3-for-4 at the plate to increase his on-base streak to 16 games and his hit streak to seven games. He also scored a game-high five runs, tying a franchise mark.

Trevor Schwecke drew three walks and drove in three RBIs, including a two-run home run in the seventh, his first homer of the year. It’s also Schwecke’s first three-RBI game of the season.

Will Robertson and Dylan Rock both recorded multi-RBI performances while Steward Berroa and Phil Clarke recorded their sixth and first multi-hit game of the season, respectively.

Eight of the nine hitters in the New Hampshire (14-13) starting lineup tallied at least one hit or run scored against Reading (10-17) pitching in the victory.

Starting pitcher Paxton Schultz (1-3)delivered his best start of the season, going six strong innings, allowing only one run and one walk on four hits while striking out six. It was Schultz’s longest start of the season and his first win of the season.

The Fisher Cats continue their six-game road trip against the Reading Fightin’ Phils tomorrow at 6:45 pm. LHP Jimmy Robbins (1-3, 4.43 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Tyler Phillips (0-2, 3.63 ERA) for Reading.