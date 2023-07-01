Fisher Cats drop both games of doubleheader to Portland

MANCHESTER, N.H — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, lost both games of their doubleheader on Friday night to the Portland Sea Dogs, dropping game one 6-2 and game two 7-3 from Delta Dental Stadium.

In the first game, Portland scored six runs but only one was earned. An error by Orelvis Martinez on a potential double-play grounder led to a three-run fourth inning against New Hampshire starting pitcher Jimmy Robbins (3-6).

The 25-year-old left hander threw four innings, allowing three unearned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out five, receiving the loss. It’s the third time in his 14 starts this year where Robbins did not allow an earned run.

The Fisher Cats chipped away in the bottom of the fourth as Rainer Nunez smacked his second Double-A home run off the batter’s eye and Steward Berroa collected an RBI double down the right field line to make it a 3-2 game.

With Portland leading 4-2 in the seventh, a Nunez error on a dropped throw from third base led to a pair of Sea Dog insurance runs off right-handed reliever T.J. Brock, making the score 6-2 and putting the game out of reach.

Brock has allowed just one earned run over his last 8.1 innings pitched after giving up four runs in his Double-A debut on June 1.

In the second game, PK Morris belted a go-ahead homer in the fifth to give the Fisher Cats a 2-1 lead but New Hampshire could not hold this lead in the seventh as a wild pitch brought home Phillip Sikes to force extra innings.

After Portland (3-0, 43-29) went ahead in the eighth on a RBI base hit by Elih Marrero, Trevor Schwecke scored on a wild pitch with New Hampshire (0-3, 35-36) down to its final strike in the home half to tie it up 3-3 and send the game into the ninth.

With Adrian Hernandez (1-2) on the mound, the Sea Dogs scored four unearned runs on one hit and two errors to give Portland a 7-3 win and the doubleheader sweep.

Starting right-hander Adam Kloffenstein threw five strong innings, allowing one run on two hits and four walks while striking out six in a no decision. The 22-year-old has now thrown five or more innings in 12 consecutive starts and 83 strikeouts on the season, fourth-best in the league.

Left-hander Mason Fluharty spun 1.1 shutout innings with two strikeouts.

The Fisher Cats continue their homestand against the Sea Dogs tomorrow at 7:05 pm. RHP Sem Robberse (0-5, 4.54 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Hunter Dobbins (1-0, 1.80 ERA) for Portland.