Goonan kicks off Ward 2 Aldermanic campaign

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Now that Will Stewart has announced he wants to become the next Mayor of Manchester, Dan Goonan thinks he has what it takes to become Ward 2’s next alderman.

Goonan announced his campaign in April, it officially kicked off with an event at To Share Brewing Company on Thursday night. A Queen City native and former Manchester Fire Department Chief, Goonan believes he can build upon his third-place finish in the 2021 Alderman At-Large race.

After Goonan talked with Stewart and learned there would be an opening on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen from Ward 2, he felt the time was right to run again.

“I think I have a lot of support this time, I think I had a fair amount of support last time,” he said. “I learned a lot (in 2021) and I’m excited to start.”

“I live and breathe this city,” he added.

Thursday’s event drew several elected officials from across the city, including incumbent Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig.

Although Craig has not officially endorsed anyone in Ward 2, she had nothing but praise for Goonan.

“He comes with a lot of experience, so I’m happy that he’s running,” she said. “My in-laws and his parents are long-term friends, and I grew up with his family, so I just wanted to come here to support him.”

The event also drew supporters of Goonan’s 2021 campaign such as Mazie Mills. Although Mills doesn’t live in Ward 2, she works there and plans on spreading the word about Goonan to her colleagues.

“I think Dan would be a really good asset to our community because he’s a part of Manchester and wants to continue to be part of Manchester,” she said. “I researched who he was and what his values were and that got my attention. I think anyone who looks more into who is and not just the public figure who be happy with what they find.”