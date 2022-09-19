Fisher Cats close season with thrilling one-run win

Manchester, N.H. – The Fisher Cats closed the 2022 season in front of a lively crowd at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday afternoon. After being no-hit through six innings, New Hampshire (59-79) scored the decisive run in the bottom of the seventh to win, 1-0, over the Harrisburg Senators (52-85). The Cats took five of the six games from the Senators this week.

The starting pitchers dominated for much of the game. New Hampshire’s Jimmy Robbins worked his second straight shutout start, throwing 6.0 innings with five hits. All five of Harrisburg’s hits off Robbins were singles, and none of those runners advanced to even second base. He walked one batter and struck out six.

Robbins finishes the season with a 1.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23.2 innings at Double-A.

Harrisburg starter Luis Reyes (L, 6-8) went even deeper in the game than Robbins. He threw six no-hit innings before New Hampshire tagged him for two hits in the seventh.

Scoreless at the seventh inning stretch, Addison Barger broke up the bid with a single in the bottom half, and Will Robertson walked after him.

A double play from third base to first moved Robertson to second and brought up Phil Clarke with two outs. Clarke drilled a single into right field to give the Fisher Cats the 1-0 edge.

Reyes finished with 7.0 innings in which he allowed one earned run with four walks and four strikeouts.

New Hampshire’s bullpen closed out the final three innings strong. Gabriel Ponce (W, 2-5), Jake Elliott and Jimmy Burnette each threw a scoreless frame. Burnette picked up his fourth save at Double-A and third of the series.