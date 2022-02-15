Fisher Cats announce new bat dog-in-training

MANCHESTER, N.H. – They might be cats, but they have a new puppy.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats have announced that they will be training a new bat dog this year and they’re seeking names for the lineup’s new best friend.

Fans can vote on the name of the new golden retriever puppy at NHFishercats.com, with options including Benny, Casey and Tucker.

The dog will be on hand to meet fans at the Fisher Cats game on Friday, May 13 in their game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

The bat dog in-training is a rescue, and comes to the Fisher Cats from Hero Pups, a New Hampshire-based volunteer organization that provides support dogs to veterans and first responders in New England.

“We are thrilled to be working with the team to bring this special pup into the Fisher Cats family,” said Hero Pups Founder Laura Barker. “On top of his bat dog duties, he’ll serve as a great ambassador to our program and help continue our mission to support heroes in need.”

“We’re very excited to partner with Hero Pups and welcome a promising new staff member to our award-winning front office. Now he just needs a name!” said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. “And with this announcement, we’re proud to continue the legacy of Ollie the Bat Dog, who provided us so many wonderful memories over the years; he’ll always be an important part of the Fisher Cats family.”

The Fisher Cats celebrated the life of Ollie just over a year ago. The original Fisher Cats bat dog joined the team in 2008 and retrieved bats until his retirement in 2016.

The winning name of the Fisher Cats new bat dog in-training will be announced in the coming weeks.