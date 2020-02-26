Feb. 28: New Blood Live Music at Jupiter Hall with Senie Hunt and Becca Myari

MANCHESTER, NH — Granite State of Mind and Jupiter Hall are teaming up to host New Blood Live Music! It’s live and local as we feature up and coming singer/songwriters, bands and musical guests in our listening room. Welcome Becca Myari and Senie Hunt for a don’t miss live music community event!

Tickets $10 general admission / $7 students

Note: This is a b.y.o.b. event. 18+

About Becca Myari

Becca is a self-taught singer/songwriter who has been performing professionally in New England for seven years. Her rhythmic guitar style and raw vocal quality work together to create a new take on familiar songs. Mixing originals with covers, she weaves emotion and heart into each song leaving you with the feeling that all is well with the world and reminding us that we are all one, and as she says in her original song, Not Alone. Check out Becca Myari on Facebook.

About Senie Hunt

Senie Hunt is a self-taught, singer-songwriter and percussive guitarist based in Concord, New Hampshire. Adopted from Sierra Leone at age 5 during the brutal Diamond Wars, his inherent passion for West African rhythms and percussion led him to experiment with drumming on the guitar as a way to capture the sound and rhythms of his roots. Senie’s playing is eclectic, powerful and artfully unique. This original approach and performance style, especially his unique percussion, sets Senie apart from other acoustic guitarists. Check out Senie Hunt-Musician on Facebook.

Questions? Please contact Katie Bérubé at katie@jupiterhallnh.com or call 603-289-4661.

About Granite State of Mind

Granite State of Mind is a weekly radio show with Rob Azevedo featuring a variety of statewide musicians playing live for an hour in studio and talking…music. Granite State of Mind is featured on Thursdays at 7 p.m. on WKXL 103.9 FM and Fridays at 6 p.m. on WMNH 95.3FM.

About Jupiter Hall

Jupiter Hall is a community-oriented multi-purpose creative digital media arts space located in Manchester, NH – where communities experience arts, culture and innovation. Our mission is to showcase and present exciting opportunities for storytellers, creatives and professionals working with Digital Media and other innovative formats to share their stories, culture and vision. http://JupiterHallNH.com/

Jupiter Hall is winner of “Best of Manchester” Best Art Gallery in The Hippo Best of 2019 Readers Picks; and winner of New Hampshire Union Leader’s 2019 & 2018 Reader’s Choice Awards – “Best Art Gallery” (Silver)