Tru by Hilton Manchester appoints Molly Mulholland as General Manager

MANCHESTER, NH – Tru by Hilton Manchester has named Molly Mulholland as General Manager. Mulholland will be in charge of leading all aspects of hotel operations, including guest services and satisfaction, hotel administration and overseeing marketing efforts.

Mulholland has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry and was most recently General Manager at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Dover, where she oversaw similar hotel operations of an 88-room all-suite hotel and 35 employees. Her work experience also includes Director of Sales at the Holiday Inn Manchester Airport, General Manager at the Holiday Inn Salem, NH and Holiday Inn Express Lawrence, MA.

She holds a degree in Hospitality Management from Champlain College and a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Rivier College.

“We’re grateful Molly is now a member of our Tru by Hilton family,” said Kenneth Tarara, Senior Regional Director of Operations. “With a commitment to exceptional customer service and leadership, Molly will be an essential part of our hotel’s success.”

The property is scheduled to open in August of 2020. The hotel is owned by Bedford Lot Venture, LLC and managed by Lafrance Hospitality.

About Tru by Hilton

Tru by Hilton is a game-changing hotel brand with more than 115 open locations across North America, providing guests with a consistent, fun experience at an affordable price. Spirited, simplified, and grounded in value, Tru by Hilton is designed for cross-generational appeal, with a large, reimagined public space where guests can work, play, lounge, and eat. Efficiently designed modern guestrooms feature rolling desks, oversized windows for natural light, and bright, spacious bathrooms. Guests can enjoy complimentary amenities, including a build-your-own ‘Top It’ hot breakfast bar with both healthy and indulgent items and more than 35 toppings, a multifunctional fitness center, and fast WiFi. Premium snacks, light meal options and single-serve wine and beer are available for purchase at the 24/7 Eat. & Sip. market. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more at www.trubyhilton.com or newsroom.hilton.com/trubyhilton, and connect with Tru by Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Lafrance Hospitality

Headquartered in Westport, MA, Lafrance Hospitality is a multifaceted organization that owns and operates fifteen hotels throughout New England and Florida, six function facilities, five restaurants and a catering division. In addition, Lafrance Hospitality offers management and consulting services as well as distressed asset management. Their vision is to be the premier hospitality company by employing the very best people, trained and empowered, to deliver a quality product with sensational service to every guest, every time. Learn more at www.lafrancehospitality.com.