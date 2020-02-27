Feb. 27: Dominican Republic’s flag to be raised at Manchester City Hall

MANCHESTER, NH — February 27 is the Dominican Republic’s Independence Day.

Last year, during the raising of the Dominican Flag at Nashua’s City Hall, I was recognized by the General Consulate of the Dominican Republic in Boston, Mass., for the community and Dominican cultural work I have done in the Nashua Dominican community through CHW4EVER, a small Community Health Worker practice in Manchester. It was such a great honor that I decided to pay it forward by reaching out to Manchester’s Mayor to ask if the city would raise the Dominican Republic’s Flag at Manchester’s City Hall on February 27, 2020.

Hannah Curran from the mayor’s office was very kind and helpful, and Mayor Joyce Craig was great in accepting my invitation to attend the raising of the Dominican Republic flag at City Hall. Hannah informed me the need to get approval to raise the DR flag at City Hall from the City Clerk’s office, where a very friendly staff let me know that I needed to contact Stacy DiSabato, who was outstanding in providing me with the necessary paperwork to submit a request to raise the DR flag during the Mayor and Aldermen board meeting on February 18, which I did.

Thanks to God, my request was approved, and on February 19, 2020, I began promoting the “DR flag to be raised at Manchester’s City Hall” event. With only eight days to promote this event, I reached out to my former Manchester Central High School students: Orlando Pichardo, Francis Mojica, and Paola Nunez. Orlando took the initiative and offered to be the host of the event, while Francis and Paola both began to spread the the word.

Excited with my confirmed date of event, and the support of my former students, I reached out to an old friend. Luis Sepulveda, owner of 3 Kitchen Restaurant (formerly “Bungalow”) for help and as always, he was supportive of my community work, and made his building available to us.

Therefore, CHW4EVER is now happy to bring to Manchester the following event: The Dominican Republic Flag is to be raised at Manchester’s City Hall at 2 p.m. on February 27, and then we will celebrate with a ticketed dinner starting at 7 p.m. at 3 Kitchen Bar and Grille, 333 Valley St., Manchester.

The dinner will be a fundraising event, at $10 per person. The funds will go towards CHW4EVER bringing more Dominican culture: Great Dominican food, great Dominican music, and Dominican Arts and Craft. We hope you can join us!

For more information, please contact: Rafael Calderon, (603) 892-1980. CHW4EVER is located at 95 Eddy Road in Manchester. www.chwever.com