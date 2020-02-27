Memorial easily handles Trinity

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The regular season is almost over and Manchester Memorial looked primed for the post-season on Tuesday night, easily defeating Trinity in girls’ basketball action, 58-31.

Memorial jumped out to a 13-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back, building that lead to 13 points at the end of the first half and 22 points by the end of the third quarter.

The Crusaders shooting actually improved as the game went on, boosting their field goal percentage from 28.1% in the first half to 35.4% in the second half.

“I there a lot of keys to our victory tonight. We didn’t settle for jump shots, we got to the line often, I think our defensive pressure in our press and in our man-to-man,” said Manchester Memorial Head Coach Greg Coutreau. “All 12 kids played and contributed in different ways, so it was definitely a solid win.”

Meanwhile, Trinity struggled in the hunt for clear shooting opportunities, often forcing drives into the paint against double, triple or even quadruple teams. Although Trinity nearly equaled the Crusaders on the boards, with Memorial holding a 29-27 edge overall, the Pioneers lack of court sense proved too much to overcome, at least for now.

“I think they’re a young and upcoming team. They have a couple of freshmen that will be really good down the road. We just have a lot of experience and they have a lot of learning left to do. They’re trending in the right direction and they’re playing better and we needed to be ready for that.”

Jennessa Brunette had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Memorial with Lyric Grumblatt also contributing 14 points for the Crusaders. Colby Guinta led Trinity with nine points.

The win puts Memorial at 15-2 on the year, finishing their regular season at home against Central on Friday in what will be their third matchup of the year against the Little Green.

“Central is always a tough matchup. There’s not a lot about them that we don’t know and there’s not a lot about us that they don’t know. It comes down to who imposes their pace more, they want to slow it down, we want to speed it up.”

Trinity falls to 1-16 on the year. They’ll finish their regular season at home on Friday night against Nashua North.