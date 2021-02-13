Feb. 13 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 441 positive results with 28 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued the following update on the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

On Saturday, February 13, 2021, DHHS announced 441 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 3.0%. Today’s results include 287 people who tested positive by PCR test and 154 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,253 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

2/12: 441 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 55 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (113), Strafford (103), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (50), Cheshire (24), Merrimack (17), Grafton (12), Coos (11), Belknap (10), Carroll (10), and Sullivan (10) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (28) and Nashua (28). The county of residence is being determined for 25 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19. 1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 128 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 70,505 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 13, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 70,505 Recovered 66,122 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,130 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,253 Current Hospitalizations 128 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 615,799 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,090 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 297

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/06 2/07 2/08 2/09 2/10 2/11 2/12 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 543 584 69 186 765 813 574 505 LabCorp 930 578 1,061 992 700 729 477 781 Quest Diagnostics 704 606 315 714 725 611 607 612 Mako Medical 188 142 2 161 315 235 152 171 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 354 70 241 516 648 544 389 395 NorDX Laboratory 147 120 103 582 492 571 343 337 Broad Institute 2,788 629 1,849 4,147 4,842 2,640 2535 2,776 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 317 225 361 497 750 430 363 420 Other Laboratory* 392 210 240 346 784 421 290 383 University of New Hampshire** 3,784 126 4,051 4,015 4,069 4,162 4,142 3,478 Total 10,147 3,290 8,292 12,156 14,090 11,156 9,872 9,858 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/06 2/07 2/08 2/09 2/10 2/11 2/12 Daily Average LabCorp 13 1 0 16 12 10 5 8 Quest Diagnostics 22 6 3 17 17 16 51 19 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 2 0 3 7 7 9 8 5 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 Other Laboratory* 6 0 13 3 9 9 1 6 Total 43 7 19 43 47 44 66 38

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.