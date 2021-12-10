Do you know her? This woman wanted for using fake IDs to get cash from area banks

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Police say a woman entered two different financial institutions in Manchester, used fake IDs, and was able to get away with a large amount of money.

The crimes happened on December 2 and 3 and in both incidents, the suspect got into a silver Mercedes C300 with black fenders and grill.

Police have learned that the suspect has hit several other financial institutions outside of the city as well.

If anyone recognizes this person or spots the car, please call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.