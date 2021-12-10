Patrick Gagnon Jr., 56: Served the city for 25 years in public works; loved his family, nature and New England sports teams

MANCHESTER, NH — Patrick Michael Gagnon Jr., 56, passed suddenly on December 6, 2021.

He was born on June 14, 1965, to the late Patrick Gagnon Sr. and Stella Gagnon (Komisarek).

Patrick was a very hardworking and dedicated employee of the City of Manchester Public Works Department for 25 years.

Patrick most enjoyed spending time with his children. He will be remembered as a kind and generous man who was always helping others. He was grateful for his 29 years of sobriety. He enjoyed nature, beaches, and was an avid New England Sports fan.

Members of his family include; his son Michael Gagnon of Nashua, his daughters Harmony Gagnon of Manchester, Heather Gray (Gagnon) and her husband Brandon Gray of Manchester. His brother Glen, and sisters, Linda, Lisa, Gail, Cindy, Ann, and Michelle and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Jack.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at Phaneuf Funeral Homes at 243 Hanover St. Manchester, NH on Monday, December 13 from 4-6 p.m. with services beginning at 6 p.m. Part of Hanover Street will be closed down and public works vehicles will be assembled to pay tribute to him that evening.

