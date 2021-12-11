Saturday’s weather: Freezing rain in the a.m. turns to rain, then breezy and milder, high of 59

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Crotched Mountain, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak

Saturday, December 11th – Cranmore Mountain Resort (reopens)

Friday, December 17th – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Saturday,

Saturday December 18th – Black Mountain

Sunday, December 26th – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback TBD – McIntyre Ski Area

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits obscured. Freezing rain with possible sleet and snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers. Highs in the mid-40s. South winds 35 to 45 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, south winds around 55 mph becoming southwest and increasing to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits obscured. Sleet likely with a chance of snow showers in the morning. Freezing rain with rain showers is likely. Highs in the mid-40s. South winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph increasing to around 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.