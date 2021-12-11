Saturday’s weather: Freezing rain in the a.m. turns to rain, then breezy and milder, high of 59

Saturday’s Weather
A period of freezing rain early this morning will change to rain by 7-8 a.m. In the afternoon will be cloudy, breezy, and milder with a high of 59. A cold front moves through tonight with some showers
and winds gusting to 30 mph.
5-Day Outlook Dec. 11 – Dec. 15
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The weather next week will be warmer and drier than normal. The normal high this time of year is 42 degrees. Christmas day outlook: A wintery mix possible.
Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire
Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.
Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Crotched Mountain, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak
Saturday, December 11th – Cranmore Mountain Resort (reopens)
Friday, December 17th – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Saturday,
Saturday December 18th – Black Mountain
Sunday, December 26th – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback TBD – McIntyre Ski Area
Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Summits obscured. Freezing rain with possible sleet and snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers. Highs in the mid-40s. South winds 35 to 45 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, south winds around 55 mph becoming southwest and increasing to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Summits obscured. Sleet likely with a chance of snow showers in the morning. Freezing rain with rain showers is likely. Highs in the mid-40s. South winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph increasing to around 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!