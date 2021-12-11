Saturday’s weather: Freezing rain in the a.m. turns to rain, then breezy and milder, high of 59

Friday, December 10, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Saturday’s Weather

A period of freezing rain early this morning will change to rain by 7-8 a.m. In the afternoon will be cloudy, breezy, and milder with a high of 59. A cold front moves through tonight with some showers
and winds gusting to 30 mph.

5-Day Outlook Dec. 11 – Dec. 15

Today: Freezing rain changing to showers this morning then turning breezy & milder. High 59 Winds: Becoming S 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Cloudy, breezy & mild with a few evening showers. Low 41 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler & breezy. High 45 (feel like 36) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 52 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear. Low 35 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 48 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds. High 48 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Cloudy with a passing shower. Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Alert

Be prepared for slippery roads early this morning. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The weather next week will be warmer and drier than normal. The normal high this time of year is 42 degrees. Christmas day outlook: A wintery mix possible.

Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Crotched Mountain, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak

Saturday, December 11th – Cranmore Mountain Resort (reopens)

Friday, December 17th – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Saturday,

Saturday December 18th – Black Mountain

Sunday, December 26th – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback TBD – McIntyre Ski Area

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits obscured. Freezing rain with possible sleet and snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers. Highs in the mid-40s. South winds 35 to 45 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, south winds around 55 mph becoming southwest and increasing to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits obscured. Sleet likely with a chance of snow showers in the morning. Freezing rain with rain showers is likely. Highs in the mid-40s. South winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph increasing to around 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

