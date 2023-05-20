Dallas nearly no-hits Rumble Ponies in Fisher Cats debut

Friday, May 19, 2023 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Chad Dallas Photo/Cindy Lavigne

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ pitching staff gave up just two hits on Friday night, coasting to a 6-0 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Chad Dallas shined in his Double-A debut, allowing just four baserunners during his seven-inning start, striking out nine Rumble Ponies in the process.

At the plate, Damiano Palmegiani and Trevor Schwecke each went deep for the Fisher Cats, with Sebastian Espino also driving home a pair of runs in the sixth. Palmegiani also contributed an RBI single in the seventh.

Saturday’s contest starts at 6:35 p.m. with New Hampshire (19-17) sending Paxton Schultz (1-3, 3.90 ERA) to the mound.

