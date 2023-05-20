SNHU advances to NCAA Division II Baseball Super Regional

HOOKSETT, N.H. – The Southern New Hampshire University Penmen punched their ticket to NCAA Division II East Super-Regional on Friday after a pair of wins at home to Pace University.

Freshman Kyle Lavigne (Bedford, N.H.) went 8-for-10 with a pair of homers as SNHU won 6-3 in the first game and 14-4 in the second.

Southern New Hampshire, ranked 10th in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Division II Top 25 and 22nd in the Collegiate Baseball Division II Poll, has won 29 of its last 32. The Penmen reach 40 wins in a season for the eighth time, including the sixth consecutive year that a full season has been played (the NCAA played abbreviated seasons in both 2020 and 2021). In the seasons head coach Scott Loiseau has been at the helm, SNHU has won 40 or more games in eight of those last nine campaigns, including seven straight.

SNHU, the two-time defending East Region Champion, improves to 39-24 (.619) all-time in the NCAA postseason, including 3-0 against Pace. In the third season under the format, the Penmen advance to the NCAA East Super-Regional for the third time. They will take on the winner of the East Regional II pod in a best-of-three series May 26-27 at Penmen Field. The East Regional II pod still has three teams remaining and is slated to wrap up either Saturday or Sunday.