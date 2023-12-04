Chris Christie announces NH Steering Committee

CONCORD, NH – Today, Chris Christie for President announced its New Hampshire Steering Committee, headed by former New Hampshire Republican State Committee Chairman Wayne MacDonald, with other local leaders and elected officials recently joining the team — including former U.S. Congressman Charlie Bass and former N.H. State Senate Presidents Bragdon and Eaton.

“I am honored and grateful for the committee’s support and shared desire to restore decency and stability to the White House,” Christie said. “I’m running for President because I believe the country deserves better than Donald Trump or Joe Biden. New Hampshire has an obligation as the First In The Nation Primary to get this right and with this group, I am confident we will.”

“I was honored to support Governor Christie 8 years ago, and I’m honored to do that once again. There is no one who is better informed on the issues that matter to the American people, no one with better judgment, and no one with the qualifications and extensive experience that match Chris Christie’s,” MacDonald said. “I know voters around the state will be impressed by these qualities as they continue to meet him one-on-one.”

“I’m pleased to be a part of Governor Christie’s expanding leadership team in New Hampshire. He is focused on the issues that need the most attention in the next decade and beyond if we are to remain a prosperous and powerful nation.” – Former New Hampshire Senate President Peter Bragdon of Concord

“When it comes to the problems our country faces, Governor Christie explains to my New Hampshire neighbors the hard truths they need to hear. He’s refreshing and candid, and he tells it like it is. Granite Staters appreciate that directness and they always have.” – Commissioner Toni Pappas

Governor Christie’s Full Steering Committee List Includes:

Wayne MacDonald, Former NHGOP Chairman (NH Campaign Chairman and Chairman of Steering Committee)

Charles Bass, Former U.S. Congressman

Peter Bragdon, Former N.H. Senate President

Tom Eaton, Former N.H. Senate President

Toni Pappas, Chair of the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners

Robert Rowe, Vice Chair of the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners

Clara Monier, Former Director of the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority

Bill Greiner, Bedford Business Leader

Tom Boucher, Bedford Business Leader

Norm Olsen, Portsmouth Business Leader

JP Marzullo, Former Vice Chair of the NHGOP

Donna Marzullo, Deering Activist

Mark McCabe, Former State Commander of New Hampshire VFW

Rita McCabe, Pelham Business Leader

Lori Davis, Former Trump N.H. 2016 Delegate & Volunteer Coordinator