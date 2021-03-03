Britton and Sharonov move on to Ward 6 May election

Scott Britton and his wife Alexis were the only people outside the polls for most of the day on Monday. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Around two percent of the approximately 6,000 voters in Ward 6 went to McLaughlin Middle School to reduce the field of potential replacements for former Alderman Elizabeth Moreau from three to two.

In unofficial results, Manchester City Clerk Matt Normand announced on Monday night that Sebastian Sharonov received 119 votes, Scott Britton received 82 votes, Gerry Gibson got 13 votes and two ballots were left blank for reasons not explained.

Sharonov and Britton now head to the General Election on May 4 to see who will fill the remainder of Moreau’s term, set to expire on January 2, 2022.

New Hampshire Senate Minority Leader and Ward 6 resident Donna Soucy was one of those who braved the blustery winds to vote on Monday, casting her vote for Britton.

“(Ward 6) is a ward that has a lot of neighborhood specific issues and candidates like Scott Britton are speaking to those issues and addressing them and planning on doing a lot more constituent service,” she said.

