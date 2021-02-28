Ward 6 voters head to the polls on Tuesday

Ward 6 voters head to the poll on Tuesday to eliminate one of three choices in the special election to replace former Alderman Elizabeth Moreau.

Moreau resigned in September after moving out of her home due to the need for extra space for her growing family. She won a special election in 2017 to replace former Alderman Nick Pappas, who had also moved out of Ward 6.

Moreau was elected as the Hillsborough County Register of Probate in 2020.

Manchester Ink Link has talked with two of the candidates to replace Moreau: Scott Britton and Sebastian Sharonov.

We have not been able to reach the third candidate, Gerry Gibson. Gibson was a candidate against Moreau in 2019. Moreau defeated Gibson, 1175 to 642, with six write-in votes and 252 Ward 6 voters not voting for any candidate.

Ward 6 voters may cast their vote for one of the candidates at Henry J. McLaughlin Middle School at 290 S. Mammoth Rd. between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. if they have not submitted an absentee ballot already.

More information can be obtained from the Manchester City Clerk’s office by phone at 603-624-6455 or in-person at the first floor of the east wing of city hall on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by e-mailing cityclerk@manchesternh.gov