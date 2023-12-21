Pedestrian seriously injured after struck by vehicle on Chestnut Street

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with “life-threatening” injuries following an accident Wednesday night.

According to a police narrative, on December 20, 2023, at approximately 8:25 p.m., patrol officers responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Bridge and Chestnut streets.

Police located a Honda Civic at the intersection and the 65-year-old female driver outside the vehicle. A 38-year-old man was in the roadway suffering from life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver was not hurt.

This accident is under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this accident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.