Ward 11 town hall set for March 13 with Mayor Ruais

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Jay Ruais will be holding a Ward 11 Town Hall on Wednesday, March 13th at Gossler Park Elementary School, 145 Parkside Avenue from 6-7 p.m. The Aldermen and School Board Members representing Ward 11 have also been invited.

“I’m looking forward to hearing from our constituents and providing an opportunity for folks from the west side to weigh in on community issues and make their voices heard. I think it’ll be a valuable opportunity for all of us to come together and listen. I’m interested in hearing from our constituents about the long-term facilities plan,” said Ward 11 school board member Liz O’Neil.

“Ward 11 is filled with strong-rooted small businesses and a diversity of great people. The issues of homelessness, crime, schools, and taxes are heard and as alderman, I will be accessible to discuss and work to bring real solutions to these issues and maintain transparency to the good people of Ward 11,” said Ward 11 Alderman Norm Vincent.