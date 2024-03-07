Pat O’Neil to lead 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Parade as Grand Marshal

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade Committee announced on Thursday that Patrick O’Neil has been named as the Grand Marshal of the 27th annual Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade, which will be held on Sunday, March 24. Each year, the parade names a Grand Marshal who is of Irish heritage and Catholic faith, who has contributed to the betterment of the greater Manchester area.

O’Neil, the son of the late Dan and Joan (Mitchell) O’Neil, an Irish Catholic, was raised in Manchester, with his siblings; Kate, Brian and Dan. He and his family were parishioners of St. Anne’s Parish and O’Neil graduated from Trinity High School before going on to the University of New Hampshire, where he graduated with a degree in education. His degree in education began hi path to make a positive difference.

O’Neil has been serving the Manchester community for many years in different capacities, all enriching the lives of the youth in Manchester. Pat has been a teacher at Hillside Middle School, in Manchester, for nearly 40 years. He also helps to run Bring It!, an afterschool program at Hillside that supports kids, inspires them to believe in themselves and helps them achieve their goals. In addition to having a positive impact on the youth through his time at Hillside, O’Neil was a coach.

He has spent many years coaching 13-year-old Babe Ruth baseball, Central Little League Baseball, CYO basketball at St.Anne’s, high school football at Trinity and Central High School and basketball at Trinity and West High School. Not only did O’Neil teach his athletes about the sport itself, he taught them about respect, teamwork, good sportsmanship, life lessons and made sure his athletes worked hard in school.

O’Neil’s students and athletes are more than students and athletes to him. He does what he can for them and their families as needed, whether it be a ride to practice, help with food and clothing, Pat is willing to help.

In addition to being the Grand Marshal at this year’s St. Patrick’s parade, O’Neil is a member of the Catholic High School Hall of Fame and the Manchester Boys and Girls Club Hall of Fame. He also received the Carl Lundholm Memorial Award for his service to youth and athletics in New Hampshire.

Pat O’Neil is an incredible individual who worked hard for his family, volunteered serving his community and always held on to his faith. He is a great choice for Grand Marshal of the 2024 Manchester Saint Patrick’s Parade!

The annual “Passing of the Sash” will take place following mass at St. Raphael Church on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Pat will march in the parade on March 24, with his family.

Grand Marshal candidates are nominated in the fall and are selected by a panel made up of the five previous Grand Marshals.