Sunday’s weather: Some sun, humid with stray showers, high of 79

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Sunday’s Weather
ALERTS
More widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall and possible flooding is expected to move through the region tonight into tomorrow.
5-Day Forecast July 9 – 13
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next Wednesday and Thursday will be hot & muggy with temperatures in the low 90s.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 64 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.4 feet (MLLW) 11:14 AM. High 9.2 feet (MLLW) 05:19 PM.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole