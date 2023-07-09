MEDO Minute: An Economic Development Update

As the Economic Development Director of our beloved city, I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support and enthusiasm in propelling Manchester to new heights. Together, we have embarked upon an exciting journey of growth and prosperity, and the opportunities that lie before us are truly remarkable.

Fueled by our community’s dedication and collaborative spirit, Manchester has become a vibrant hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and cultural diversity, making it an exceptional place to live, work, and visit. Our city has experienced remarkable transformations in various sectors, attracting cutting-edge advancements in Biomanufacturing and creating numerous job opportunities.

Beyond the economic realm, our city continues to offer an exceptional quality of life. Our vibrant neighborhoods are filled with charm and character, providing a warm and welcoming atmosphere for residents and visitors alike. Our parks and recreational areas invite outdoor enthusiasts to explore nature’s wonders, while our rich cultural scene, encompassing art galleries, theaters, and live performances, keeps our spirits alive and inspired.

Let us not forget the countless dining establishments, cafes, and local shops that add to the tapestry of Manchester’s unique identity. By supporting these local businesses, we strengthen the fabric of our community and build a sustainable future.

As we look ahead, I am filled with anticipation and excitement for what lies on the horizon. Manchester is poised for even greater accomplishments, and it is through your continued dedication and belief in our city we will achieve new milestones together. Whether you are a resident, a business owner, or a visitor, your presence and support make a significant difference.

The Medo Minute newsletter will continue to serve as a way to communicate all the exciting events that will be happening in our incredible city, important city resources that are available and city news. Please follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn as we will continue to update you on the latest developments, opportunities, and events in our vibrant city.

Jodie Nazaka, AICP

Oh, what a month it was, a look back at the exciting Month of June…..
As we start the Month of July, let’s look back at some exciting highlights from the month of June:
  • Avatar Construction began demolition at 21-31 Central St. for 77 residential units
  • Six small businesses celebrate their anniversaries which range from one year to 43
  • The City of Manchester welcomed 14 new businesses.
  • Elliot Hospital opened its brand new state-of-the-art Emergency Department.
  • The NH Fisher Cats named 2023 Double-A Best of the Ballparks by Ballpark Digest.
  • Amazon started its third daily air flight out of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
  • MHT celebrated Southwest Airlines 25th anniversary with MHT
  • Avelo Airlines became MHT’s 5th airline

Lots of progress happening in the Queen City.

City News

Manchester Fire Department

The Manchester Fire Department has contracted Dynamix Consulting Corp. to develop a Master Plan. Input from our whole community is a critical component of evaluating the services provided by MFD. Please consider taking the brief survey below to add your input.

MFD COMMUNITY SURVEY

Manchester’s Research-Driven, Community-Wide Branding Initiative

Manchester has recently begun a research-driven, community-wide branding initiative. This effort will help Manchester stand out in the marketplace as we grow toward our preferred future. We are currently conducting research to discover Manchester’s authentic and ownable brand identity. Visit www.distinctlymanchester.com to share your stories, stay in the know, and take the COMMUNITY SURVEY to help uncover our community’s authentic story.

2023 Movies in the Park

2023 Movies in the Park are back, and this year they will be held in Veteran’s Memorial Park beginning at 8:00 PM. These movie nights are free to the public and are brought to you by Jones Street Investments, Manchester Parks and Recreation, Central Business Service District, MCTV, the Mayor’s Office, and the Economic Development Office. MOVIE SCHEDULE

Transit To Trails Program

This program returns for a second year and will once again transport people at no cost from Downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, to trails, state parks, and water destinations on the first Saturday of each month from June through October. MORE INFORMATION
Summer Concert Series

Veteran’s Memorial Park, Downtown Manchester

All concerts are free and open to the public | Bring your lawn chairs and blankets

| Concessions are available for purchase | Rain dates to be determined

 

Marc Berger

Friday, July 21

6:30 PM

Marc is a singer/songwriter who has performed at Austin’s SXSW Music Festival and the Kerrville and Falcon Ridge Folk Festivals. He has opened shows for Bob Dylan, and other national acts. His song “The Last One” was a staple of Richie Havens’ concerts.

 

Roots of Creation

Friday, August 11

6:30 PM

Billboard and radio chart topping, award-winning, international reggae-rock sensation Roots of Creation will bring you a mix of reggae riddims, conscious lyrics, spirited horn lines, and electronic beats that will keep you moving and grooving all night long.

Manchester’s Master Plan

Click on the link below to access the Master Plan. Hard copies are also available for purchase for $20 in the Planning and Community Development Department located on the second floor of the City Hall Annex building, One City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 03101

VIEW THE PLAN

Manchester Parks and Recreation
Now Hiring for Summer Jobs

Come work for the Manchester Parks & Rec Division this summer! Multiple positions are available. They are looking for qualified candidates who do not mind spending their summer outdoors.

CURRENT JOB OPPORTUNITIES

AGENCY INFORMATION

Parks, Recreation & Cemeteries

475 Valley Street, Manchester, NH

WEBSITE

 
running-backpack-children.jpg

Fun in the Sun Summer Camp

Fun In the Sun is a summer day camp for Manchester kids with games, arts & crafts, swim lessons, and more! The program is open to Manchester residents who are ages 6-12. The program is held for six weeks from July through mid-August. The camp has three sites: Piscataquog River Park, JFK Coliseum, and Livingston Park.

PROGRAM REGISTRATION

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
  • Spirit Airlines began season routes to Myrtle Beach International Airport this month and will fly non-stop all summer through Labor Day.
  • Check out MHT’s new exhibit, Deconstructing Stigma: Changing Attitudes about Mental Health, across baggage claims 3-5 the next time you are at MHT.

Business News

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Small Business Grant and Program Assistance (SBGPA)

The city is pleased to launch its Small Business Grant & Program Assistance (SBGPA), designed to help Manchester’s small business owners recover from the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants who meet the program eligibility criteria may be awarded up to $10,000 to advance their small business recovery proposals. Use the link below to access the Small Business Grant Program Guidelines and Application Form.

APPLY HERE

Job Fairs

7/11 – NH’s Capital and Southern Regions Virtual Job Fair

7/18 – LNA Health Careers Job Fair

Happy Anniversary!

  • Congratulations to Wix-N-Things, located at the mall of New Hampshire, on its 1-year anniversary.
  • Congratulations to the Green Beautiful, located at 168 Wilson St., on its 1-year Anniversary.
  • Congratulations to City Hall Pub, located at 8 Hanover St. Downtown, on its 1-year Anniversary.
  • Congratulations to Jersey Mike’s, located at 1229 South Willow St., on its 1-year Anniversary.
  • Congratulations to Just Flow Events and Marketing on its 13th Anniversary.
  • Congratulations to Manchester Acupuncture Studio, located at 895 Hanover Street in the East Side Plaza, on its 16th Anniversary here in the city.
  • Congratulations to AR Workshop on the announcement of their upcoming move to their new location on West Merrimack St. in the first commercial space in the Carpenter Center.

New Business Alert!

Now Open

  • The Birch on Elm (new location in the former Noodz space downtown
  • Maya’s Kitchen (790 Elm St)
  • MIU Cafe (1500 S. Willow St. Mall of New Hampshire)
  • PetWell Clinic (655 S. Willow St.)

Coming Soon

  • Barcode (former Beers and Cheers and Old Cobbler Location downtown)
  • AR Workshop – Relocating to the Carpenter Center
  • Taco Bell (Hooksett Rd. next to the North End Shops at Livingston Park)
  • Aroma Joes (Hooksett Rd. next to the North End Shops at Livingston Park)
  • KS Restaurant (1105 Elm St. in the former Mint Bistro Spot)
  • Bayona Cafe (New Location at 150 Dow St.)
  • Stash Box (Next to Diz’s Cafe)
  • Woodstacker Beer Company (in the former Campery space next to the Bookery at 850 Elm St.)
  • O’Reilly Auto Parts – 1051 S. Willow St. (Manchester Run Plaza)
  • My Pilates Studio (Second Location) in the Millyard
  • Papa Gino’s (655 South Willow St. at the Shopps on South Willow)

 

Special Events

*The Events listed below have gone through the Special Events Application and Permit process with the City of Manchester.

7/9 – Stark Park Concert – Debby Larkin/Jeff Stout Quintet

7/12 – Movies in the Park – Goonies – 8:00 PM – Veterans Park – Free Admission

7/13 – Happy Hour Hustle 5k Series

7/15 – Currier Museum Block Party

7/15 – Graduate Art Fair – Victory Park – 10:30 am – 5:00 PM

7/16 – Stark Park Concert – Brass Force

7/21 – Concerts in the Park – Marc Berger – 6:30 PM – Veterans Park Free Admission

7/23 – Stark Park Concert – Another Tequila Sunrise

7/25 – DCI New Hampshire – Memorial High School

7/26 – Movies in the Park – Coco – 8:00 PM – Veterans Park – Free Admission

7/29 – Vacation Bible School – Orange St.

7/30 – Stark Park Concert – Love Dogs – Stark Park – 2:00 PM Start

DoubleTree by Hilton

7/9 – New England Reptile Expo (expecting 1500+)

7/28 – 7/30 – Live Free or Die Tattoo Expo (expecting 2500 over the 3-day event)

SNHU Arena

7/29 – Hollywood Vampires (Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen)

9/30 – Bill Burr Live

11/10 – 11/12 – Jurassic World Live!

