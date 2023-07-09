MEDO Minute: An Economic Development Update

As the Economic Development Director of our beloved city, I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support and enthusiasm in propelling Manchester to new heights. Together, we have embarked upon an exciting journey of growth and prosperity, and the opportunities that lie before us are truly remarkable. Fueled by our community’s dedication and collaborative spirit, Manchester has become a vibrant hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and cultural diversity, making it an exceptional place to live, work, and visit. Our city has experienced remarkable transformations in various sectors, attracting cutting-edge advancements in Biomanufacturing and creating numerous job opportunities. Beyond the economic realm, our city continues to offer an exceptional quality of life. Our vibrant neighborhoods are filled with charm and character, providing a warm and welcoming atmosphere for residents and visitors alike. Our parks and recreational areas invite outdoor enthusiasts to explore nature’s wonders, while our rich cultural scene, encompassing art galleries, theaters, and live performances, keeps our spirits alive and inspired. Let us not forget the countless dining establishments, cafes, and local shops that add to the tapestry of Manchester’s unique identity. By supporting these local businesses, we strengthen the fabric of our community and build a sustainable future. As we look ahead, I am filled with anticipation and excitement for what lies on the horizon. Manchester is poised for even greater accomplishments, and it is through your continued dedication and belief in our city we will achieve new milestones together. Whether you are a resident, a business owner, or a visitor, your presence and support make a significant difference. The Medo Minute newsletter will continue to serve as a way to communicate all the exciting events that will be happening in our incredible city, important city resources that are available and city news. Please follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn as we will continue to update you on the latest developments, opportunities, and events in our vibrant city. Jodie Nazaka, AICP