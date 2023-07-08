NH Marine Patrol responds to 3 deaths Friday on NH waters

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, July 7, 2023, New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, with the assistance of numerous other law enforcement and fire & rescue agencies, responded to three separate incidents on New Hampshire waters. Marine Patrol responded to calls in Gilmanton, Manchester, and Madison, between the hours of 2:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., with the assistance and cooperation of at least nine other agencies.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., E-911 received a call of a boating accident on Manning Lake in Gilmanton. Information received was of a young child who was injured while out on a boat. Lakes Region Fire and Rescue toned first responders who immediately responded to the scene along with Gilmanton Police. Officers and Troopers from Marine Patrol and Troop E, as well as New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers, were on scene shortly after the call came in.

Investigation revealed that a young male, who was part of a group of campers at the Boy Scout camp, was involved in a boating accident while out on the water. As a result of the accident, the young scout received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The scout was in New Hampshire with his group from out of state for the week.

Prior to clearing the scene in Gilmanton, Marine Patrol received a call of a body that had been found on the Piscataquog River in Manchester, near the border of Goffstown. Manchester Police and Fire Department were first on the scene. The body had been located by some boaters who reported it to Manchester Police. Marine Patrol along with Troopers from Troop B and the Major Crime Unit responded to investigate. The victim was identified as Shawn Barton, 40, with an unknown address at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing to determine the cause of death.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., a third call was received for a possible drowning on Middle Pea Porridge Pond in Madison. The call was for a swimmer who had not returned to her family after being on the water in front of their rental property. Officers and Troopers from Marine Patrol and Troop E, Ossipee Fire & Rescue and New Hampshire Fish and Game all responded to the scene. Investigation revealed the victim, Amy Posocco, 41, of Beverly, MA, had been swimming with a group of her family members, when she failed to return to shore. Family and neighbors began an immediate search but were unsuccessful. With assistance from the dive team of Ossipee first responders, Posocco was located approximately 90 feet offshore. The investigation is ongoing, and the immediate cause of death is not known currently but is considered to be accidental.

New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol would like to extend our condolences to the families of the three victims. We would also like to thank the following agencies for their assistance both at the scenes and with the investigations.